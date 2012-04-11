* Givaudan Q1 sales rise 4.7 pct to 1.06 bln Sfr

* Just ahead of average Reuters poll estimate of 1.05 bln Sfr

* Aiming to grow 4.5-5.5 pct organically per year in mid-term

* Givaudan shares rise 3 pct, outperform sector index

By Katie Reid

ZURICH, April 11 Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan is managing to push through price increases to offset higher raw material costs, the Swiss group said as it posted a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter sales, driven by strong demand in China and India.

Sales at Givaudan, which makes flavours for foods and drinks as well as perfumes for groups such as Dior and Calvin Klein, rose to 1.06 billion Swiss francs ($1.15 billion), just topping the average estimate of 1.05 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

"Givaudan started the year with a continued strong business momentum with a full project pipeline," the group said in a statement on Wednesday, adding it was managing to push through price increases to help offset higher costs for ingredients such as citrus oil and vanilla.

Raw material prices were starting to level out after spiking 15 percent last year, a Givaudan a spokesman said.

Last month German rival Symrise, which expects to increase its sales by between 2 and 4 percent this year, said it was aiming to further increase its prices as the costs of raw materials were still rising.

Givaudan also confirmed its mid-term organic sales growth target of between 4.5 and 5.5 percent per year, assuming a market growth of 2-3 percent.

Givaudan's first-quarter sales rose 8.4 percent in local currencies.

At 0708 GMT, Givaudan shares were trading 3 percent firmer, paring most of this year's losses and outperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the European chemicals sector index.

"The reported sales figures are really strong and above expectations. Especially the fact that the Givaudan was also able to show a reasonable volume growth is positive," Kepler Capital Markets analyst Arne Rautenberg said in a note.

Rautenberg also said he was optimistic Givaudan improved its profitability thanks not only due to price increases but also due to a favourable product mix.

U.S. peer International Flavors & Fragrances is due to publish its first-quarter results on May 8.