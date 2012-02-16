ZURICH Feb 16 Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan said it was on track to meet its midterm growth targets after posting an expected drop in full-year net profit due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc.

Net profit at Givaudan, which makes flavours for foods and drinks as well as perfumes for groups like Dior and Calvin Klein, fell to 252 million Swiss francs in 2011 from 340 million francs in 2010, just short of estimates in a Reuters poll.

"The business achieved a strong sales momentum in a tough environment and a significant profit improvement in the second half of the year. We are well on track for 2012 and to deliver on our mid-term targets," Chief Executive Gilles Andrier said in a statement on Thursday.

The group is aiming for 4.5-5.5 percent organic sales growth per year over the midterm.