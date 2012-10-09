ZURICH, 9 Oct Swiss fragrance and flavour maker
Givaudan confirmed its mid-term goals on Tuesday as
third quarter sales came in at the high end of expectations,
helped by a positive currency impact and growth in emerging
markets.
The Geneva-based company, which makes fragrances for Dior
and Prada perfumes, expects to outgrow markets over the next
five years. Givaudan reiterated a mid-term target for sales
growth of up to 5.5 percent, against expectations for broader
market growth of 2 to 3 percent, and an industry leading
operating profit margin.
The group, which competes with German Symrise,
American International Flavors & Fragrances and unlisted
Swiss Firmenich, reported third quarter sales of 1.105 billion
Swiss francs ($1.18 billion), compared to 966 million a year
ago.
Analysts had on average forecast sales of 1.078 billion
Swiss francs ($1.16 billion).
($1 = 0.9284 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Andrew Thompson)