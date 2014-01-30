* Full-year net profit 490 mln Sfr, beats poll
* Sales rise 5.5 pct to 4.4 bln Sfr, in line with poll
* Confirms midterm guidance
* Says to pay out dividend of 47 Sfr/share
ZURICH, Jan 30 Fragrance and flavour maker
Givaudan hiked its dividend by nearly a third and said
it aims to continue to gain market share, after full-year net
profit beat forecasts.
The world's No. 1 maker of flavours for beverages and snacks
and fragrances for perfumes and washing powder said it would
propose a dividend of 47 Swiss francs per share for 2013, a 30
percent increase over last year.
The company confirmed it intended to return above 60 percent
of the company's free cash flow to shareholders while
maintaining a medium-term leverage ratio target below 25
percent.
"Mid-term, the overall objective is to grow organically
between 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent per annum, assuming a market
growth of 2-3 percent and continue on the path of market share
gains," Givaudan said in a statement on Thursday.
Net profit climbed 19.5 percent to 490 million Swiss francs
($547 million), beating a forecast of 470 million francs in a
Reuters poll, helped by an improved operating performance,
stable financial expenses and a lower income tax rate, Givaudan
said.
Sales rose 5.5 percent on a like-for-like basis to 4.369
billion francs, in line with poll forecasts.
The group's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation) margin rose to 22.2 percent from
20.9 percent a year ago, helped by an increase in profitability
in its fragrances unit.
Givaudan shares rose over 32 percent last year,
outperforming a 14 percent rise in the European chemicals sector
. They trade at about 20.5 times forward earnings, at a
premium to Symrise at 18.9 times and International
Flavors & Fragrances at 17.7 times.
Symrise will publish full-year results on March 10 and IFF
on February 13.