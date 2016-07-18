* Net profit 368 mln francs vs analysts' 347 mln francs
* Fragrance division sales rise 10.7 pct, flavours 3.5 pct
* Shares rise more than 2 percent
(Adds CEO and analyst comments, share price reaction)
By John Revill
ZURICH, July 18 Givaudan, the world's
biggest fragrance and flavours maker, reported
better-than-expected first-half profit on Monday, helped by a
rise in perfume sales.
Net profit rose to 368 million Swiss francs ($374.33
million) in the six months to June 30 from a restated 342
million francs a year earlier. Analysts had forecast an average
347 million francs in a Reuters poll.
The Geneva-based company, whose flavours are used by food
groups like Nestle, Unilever and
Danone, said sales rose to 2.33 billion francs from
2.18 billion francs. The figure was just ahead of expectations
for revenue of 2.31 billion francs.
Sales at the fragrances division, which makes James Bond 007
for Women and Bottega Veneta Pour Homme Extreme as well as
ingredients for shower gels and washing powders, grew 10.7
percent in the first half, outpacing a 3.5 percent rise at its
flavours division.
Chief Executive Gilles Andrier said he was satisfied with
the performance of the flavours division.
"In an environment where most of our clients are seeing their
volumes of packaged food and beverages go down, this is a good
result," said Andrier told Reuters.
Givaudan maintained its targets, which include sales growth
of 4 percent to 5 percent over the next four years.
Its shares rose as much as 2.7 percent in early trading on
the blue chip Swiss Market Index, and were up just over 2
percent at 0834 GMT. The shares have gained nearly 14 percent so
far this year and are among the strongest performers on the
index.
"The strong results and the acceleration in topline growth
shows the strength of the Givaudan business model, and it is
therefore another example why Givaudan should be a key holding,"
said Andreas von Arx, an analyst at Baader Helvea.
Givaudan has been seeking to compensate for weaker
conditions in western Europe and North America by winning new
contracts from food companies in faster growing regions like
South America and Asia.
Andrier said the company wanted to increase the share of its
sales it has with local and regional companies.
"Local and regional companies are growing significantly
faster than the big companies, particularly in fragrances," he
said.
The company, which generates around 3 percent of its sales
in Britain, was unlikely to be affected by the country's vote to
leave the European Union, he added.
($1 = 0.9831 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
and Susan Thomas)