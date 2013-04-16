ZURICH, April 16 Fragrance and flavour maker
Givaudan said sales rose 3.9 percent in the first
quarter, short of markets' estimates, as sales for its fine
fragrances and fragrance ingredients fell.
Sales increased to 1.089 billion Swiss francs, the maker of
food flavours and fragrances for perfume and soap said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The group confirmed its mid-term guidance of 4.5-5.5 percent
growth in underlying annual sales.
The Geneva-based group, among the first of peers including
Symrise and International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)
to report the quarter, missed estimates from analysts
polled by Reuters, which averaged 1.112 billion Swiss francs.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)