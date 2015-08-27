(Adds latest company comment)
By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
ZURICH Aug 27 Swiss flavours and fragrance
maker Givaudan trimmed its five-year sales growth
target to 4 to 5 percent from its previous target of 4.5 to 5.5
percent on Thursday as the company increases its focus on
emerging markets.
The main sources of growth would be expansion in emerging
markets and in activities beyond its traditional core including
health and wellness, beverages and active cosmetic ingredients,
Chief Executive Gilles Andrier said.
Growth would be augmented by acquisitions, likely on the
smaller side.
Company spokesman Peter Wullschleger said the reduction in
average organic sales growth targets was intended to factor in
the possibility of slower growth from emerging markets.
The Geneva-based firm also said it would target an annual
average 12 to 17 percent free cash flow as a percentage of
sales, from the 14 to 16 percent target set for 2015.
At its half-year investor conference, Andrier said the group
wanted its smaller health, beverage and cosmetic businesses to
grow beyond the 10 percent they now contributed to overall
sales.
The company set targets for a reduction in its carbon
dioxide, waste, water and energy use, as sustainability became a
requirement on the business from consumers and investors alike.
"Consumers have become more responsible beyond the
environmental agenda but also vis-a-vis what they buy. They
expect more transparency, they expect clearer labeling and
heightened sustainability awareness," Andrier said.
In July, the company said that first-half net profit had
risen more than 11 percent on cost-cutting, lower taxes and a
pension scheme gain, and confirmed its pledge to return more
than 60 percent of free cash flow to
shareholders.
Givaudan's half-year results were impacted by the strong
Swiss franc, which saw the flavour division's 2.6 percent
constant-currency sales increase reduced to 0.4 percent in Swiss
francs. Flat sales in the fragrance division declined 1.1
percent after currency adjustments, the group said.
Sales overall were down 0.3 percent from the previous year.
($1 = 0.9569 Swiss francs)
