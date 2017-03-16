PARIS, March 16 French fashion house Givenchy said on Thursday it had named British designer Clare Waight Keller as its new artistic director.

Givenchy, owned by luxury group LVMH, made the announcement in a post on its official Instagram account.

Waight Keller is taking over from star designer Ricardo Tisci who left at the end of January after twelve years at the helm of the label, which analysts said he had revitalised with a more dark and edgy vibe.

Waight Keller had announced earlier in January her departure from Richemont-owned fashion house Chloe.

Over the past twelve months, a string of star designers have left top fashion houses Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino, Lanvin and most recently Chloe. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)