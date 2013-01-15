TEL AVIV Jan 15 Given Imaging is no
longer considering a sale or merger and will instead focus on
its existing operating plan, as well as potential acquisitions
and alliances, the camera-in-a-pill maker said on Tuesday.
The Israeli medical devices maker also said Discount
Investment Corp planned to seek and consider a sale of
its controlling stake in Given in one block. Discount owns 45.5
percent of Given directly and indirectly through Elron
Electronic Industries.
Shares in Given Imaging were down $2.20 to $16.00 in early
Nasdaq trade. They slid 13.1 percent in Tel Aviv to close at
59.25 shekels.
Discount, whose shares closed down 3.3 percent in Tel Aviv,
owns 50.3 percent of technology investment company Elron. Shares
in Elron dropped 6.1 percent.
There can be no assurance that any transaction will occur,
Given Imaging added.
The company, which makes capsule endoscopy products, said in
October it was evaluating a potential merger or sale after
receiving expressions of interest from a range of parties. Other
options under review included a strategic alliance or purchase
of assets.
"After a thorough exploration, the executive committee of
the board of directors ... concluded that the continued
execution of the company's operating plan, supplemented by
additional acquisitions and alliances, provides the best
opportunity at this time to enhance value for all of the
company's shareholders," the firm said in a statement.