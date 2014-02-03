JERUSALEM Feb 3 Camera-in-a-pill maker Given
Imaging said on Monday it received U.S. Food and Drug
Administration clearance for a pill to provide visualisation of
the colon that has a global market of 3 million procedures a
year.
The pill, called the PillCam Colon, may be used for
detection of colon polyps in patients after an incomplete
optical colonoscopy, the Israeli medical device maker said.
There are 750,000 patients in the United States alone who
experience an incomplete colonoscopy each year, Given Imaging
said, and they often incur additional costs, along with
the inconvenience and risk associated with other procedures to
complete the colorectal examination.
Given Imaging is a developer of technology for visualising,
diagnosing and monitoring the digestive system, including its
PillCam, a swallowed capsule endoscope.
In December, medical device maker Covidien PLC said
it would acquire Given Imaging for $860 million. The transaction
is expected to be completed by March 31.