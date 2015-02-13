Feb 13 Gjensidige Forsikring Asa :

* Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt has increased the issue size of the FRN Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt covered bonds 14/21, ISIN NO0010727738, by NOK 350 million

* The tap issue is facilitated by DNB