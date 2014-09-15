BRIEF-UDR reports Q1 FFO of $0.45 per share
* Q1 revenue $243.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.7 million
Sept 15 Gjensidige
* Gjensidige Forsikring ASA contemplates placement of a dated floating rate subordinated bond issue with a call option for the issuer after 10 years.
* The bond issue amount will be up to NOK 1,200 million.
* DNB Markets and Pareto Securities are acting as managers for the transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $243.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.7 million
* NBT Bancorp Inc. announces record first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.46