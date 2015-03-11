BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust priced IPO of 10.25 mln shares at $20.5 per share
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering
OSLO, March 11 Gjensidig :
** Considers to issue tier 1 and tier 2 capital
** Proposes the annual general meeting on April 8 to authorize the administration to issue:
** Tier 2 capital (subordinated bond) limited up to NOK 150 mln
** Tier 1 capital (fondsobligasjon) limited up to NOK 150 mln
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC