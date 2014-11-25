OSLO Nov 25 Norwegian non-life insurance firm
Gjensidige maintained its long term financial targets
in a strategy update on Tuesday and said it aimed to reduce
claims costs by 2018.
Gjensidige said it still aims to keep its return on equity
above 15 percent and its dividend payout ratio over 70 percent
of net profit.
The firm said it aimed to cut claims costs by 400 to 500
million crowns ($59-$74 million) by 2018 and looked to keep its
combined ratio in the lower half of its 90 to 93 percent target
range.
"However, unexpected high levels of large losses and weather
events represent the main contributors to loss ratio volatility
and could push the annual combined ratio towards and above the
higher end of the target range," it said.
