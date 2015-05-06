STOCKHOLM May 6 Norwegian non-life insurer Gjensidige reported first quarter pretax earnings below expectations on Wednesday and said its level of large losses had been slightly higher than normally expected in the period.

Gjensidige said its pretax profit fell to 987 million Norwegian crowns ($130.8 million) from 1.16 billion a year earlier, lagging expectations for 1.13 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts..

The firm's combined ratio eased to 91.9 percent from 92.9 a year earlier, but came in above expectations for 91.3 percent.

A combined cost ratio below 100 indicates an underwriting profit, meaning an insurer is receiving more in premiums than it is spending on its operations and paying out in claims.

Gjensidige said it still aimed to keep its return on equity above 15 percent and an annual combined ratio of 90 to 93 percent, but repeated the ratio was expected to be in the lower half of the target range in the short and medium term. ($1 = 7.5461 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)