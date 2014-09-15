OSLO, Sept 15 Gjensidige Forsikring Asa

* Says has issued a subordinated bond of NOK 1,200 million with a coupon of 3m nibor + 1.50 percentage points p.a.

* Says loan has a tenor of 30 years and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a call option on 2 October 2024.

* Says the terms of the loan are in compliance with existing and expected future requirements for subordinated debt eligible as tier 2 capital.