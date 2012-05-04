BRIEF-Kuwait's ALAFCO wins auction to buy 4 Boeing B777-300ER flights
June 11 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company:
OSLO May 4 Norway's biggest insurer Gjensidige posted a much larger increase in first-quarter earnings than forecast, citing a substantial improvement in its gereral insurance operations as well as a mild winter.
First-quarter pretax profit rose to 1.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($248.81 million) from a 815 million profit in the year-ago period, topping the average forecast of 880 million in a Reuters poll.
Gjensidige's combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was 88.4 percent compared to the average estimate of 95.3 percent, and to 98.8 percent a year ago. ($1 = 5.7393 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
DUBAI, June 11 Qatar’s stock market may start the week with losses after the central bank of the United Arab Emirates ordered UAE banks to apply enhanced due diligence to any accounts they hold with six Qatari banks.