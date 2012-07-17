OSLO, July 17 Norway's biggest insurer Gjensidige posted second-quarter earnings above forecasts on Tuesday as its general insurance operations saw higher premiums earned while insurance claims fell.

April to June pretax profit fell slightly to 1.22 billion Norwegian crowns ($200.19 million) from a 1.25 billion profit in the year-ago period, topping all estimates in a Reuters polll where the average forecast was 1.12 billion.

Gjensidige's combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was 83.9 percent compared to the average estimate of 88.1 percent, an improvevemt from 86.1 percent a year ago. ($1 = 6.0943 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)