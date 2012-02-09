* Q4 pre-tax profit of $156 mln is 12 pct below forecast

* Shaky global economy means "uncertainty in the time ahead"

* Storm damages hit insurance earnings (Adds CEO comment, detail, background)

By Walter Gibbs

OSLO, Feb 9 Norway's biggest insurer Gjensidige forecast a potentially rocky 2012 after it posted a 16-percent drop in fourth-quarter earnings and cut its dividend for the year, citing higher insurance claims and lower investment returns.

Fourth-quarter pretax profit declined to 898.3 million Norwegian crowns ($156 million) from 1.07 billion in the year-ago period, lagging the average forecast of 1.02 billion in a Reuters poll.

"Combined with a weak international economic situation and financial challenges in several of the key economies, the situation means increased uncertainty in the time ahead, also for Gjensidige, especially in relation to financial income," the company said in its outlook on Thursday.

"We are very pleased with the 2011 results, even though the fourth quarter was substantially affected by claims following the hurricanes Berit and Dagmar," chief executive Helge Leiro Baastad said, referring to storms that hit Norway in December.

The company said the commercial underwriting loss for the quarter came to 22.3 million crowns, compared to last year's profit of 177.2 million crowns in the same period.

The company proposed a dividend of 4.55 crowns per share for 2011, corresponding to 80 per cent of profit after tax -- a payout ratio the company said it aimed to continue.

Analysts had been expecting a dividend of 4.75 crowns per share, slightly above last year's 4.70 crowns.

Gjensidige's combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was 95.7 percent compared to the average estimate of 92.7 percent, and to 92.9 percent a year ago.

The return on the company's investment portfolio was 766.7 million crowns in the quarter, compared with NOK 787.7 million for the same quarter in 2010.

For all of 2011, Gjensidige said, the return came to 2.4 billion crowns for a return on financial assets of 4.5 per cent, down from 5.2 percent in 2010.

($1 = 5.7519 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)