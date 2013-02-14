BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
OSLO Feb 14 Norway's biggest insurer Gjensidige's fourth-quarter earnings rose more than expected as premiums earned rose and claims fell, while the return on financial assets increased.
October to December pretax profit rose to 1.38 billion crowns ($251.8 million) from 814 million in the year-ago period, it said on Thursday, beating all estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts in which the mean forecast was 1.12 billion crowns.
Gjensidige's combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was 86.4 percent compared to the average estimate of 89.0 percent, and from 95.7 percent a year ago.
It proposed a dividend of 6.85 crowns per share, above forecasts and up from 4.55 a year ago. ($1 = 5.4806 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.