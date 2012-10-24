OSLO Oct 24 Norway's biggest insurer Gjensidige posted third-quarter earnings well above forecasts on Wednesday as claims fell and the return on its investment portfolio improved on stronger bond and equity markets.

July to September pretax profit rose to 1.61 billion crowns ($280.63 million) from 773 million in the year-ago period, beating all the estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts where the average was for a 1.38 billion profit.

Gjensidige's combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was 82.9 percent compared to the average estimate of 86.5 percent, and from 87.4 percent a year ago. ($1 = 5.7370 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)