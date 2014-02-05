OSLO Feb 5 Norway's biggest insurer Gjensidige
said it would next year double the money it puts aside
to 200 million crowns ($31.80 million) to pay claims due to bad
weather as it reported quarterly results that beat expectations
on Wednesday.
The firm's pre-tax profit fell to 1.28 billion crowns
($203.50 million) against 1.4 billion crowns at the same time a
year earlier, but beating expectations for 1.23 billion crowns
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Gjensidige also proposed a dividend of 12.8 crowns per share
for 2013.
($1 = 6.2899 Norwegian kroner)
