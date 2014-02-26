(Repeats to attach to alerts, no changes in text)

OSLO Feb 26 Norwegian insurer Gjensidige sold its 20.1 percent stake in life insurer Storebrand at a price of 36 crowns ($5.96) per share, a discount of 3.1 percent against the price of Storebrand shares at the close of trading on Tuesday.

The sale comes just two weeks after Gjensidige failed to attract satisfactory bids for a large stake in Sparebank 1 SR-Bank.

($1 = 6.0369 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)