BRIEF-Zall Group proposes to re-elect cui jinfeng as executive director in AGM
* Proposes to re-elect Cui Jinfeng as executive director in AGM
OSLO Oct 18 Norwegian insurer Gjensidige has sold 19 million shares or 4.22 percent of fellow insurer Storebrand at 34.75 crowns per share, a 3.9 percent discount to the stock's last closing price, the firm said on Friday.
Gjensidige, which has reduced its holding in Storebrand to 20.1 percent with the deal, will book a 40 million Norwegian crowns ($6.74 million) gain on the transaction.
($1 = 5.9328 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Proposes to re-elect Cui Jinfeng as executive director in AGM
BERLIN, April 13 Lufthansa is due to receive 5 A320neo jets this year, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, half the number it originally expected, as delivery delays hamper the Airbus plane.