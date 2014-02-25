BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
Feb 25 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA : * contemplates sale of up to 90,458,254 shares in Storebrand ASA * Says shares represent 20.11% of Storebrand's capital and voting rights * Says potential sale is to be conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuilt
offering to institutional investors * Says has engaged BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Pareto Securities as
bookrunners in the sale
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.