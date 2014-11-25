BRIEF-Globe telecom signed 8 billion pesos term loan with BDO Unibank
* Signed 10-year 8 billion pesos term loan with BDO Unibank Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 GK Software AG :
* Says was able to expand its turnover by 6.7 percent to a figure of 30.56 million euros during first nine months of 2014
* Continues to expect overall FY turnover to exceed figure for previous year
* Says it is not possible to provide any FY earnings margin forecast
* Says 9-month EBIT figure for period was -2.2 million euros (-0.70 million euros in 9 months 2013)
* Says 9-month EBIT margin related to sales was -7.3 percent (-2.4 percent at same time in 2013) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed 10-year 8 billion pesos term loan with BDO Unibank Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co Ltd: