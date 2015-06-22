BRIEF-Delta Corp reports FY revenue of $482.9 million
* Fy ended march 31, 2017 revenue of $482.9 million versus $538.1 million year ago
SEOUL, June 22 Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd (GKL) said on Monday it has signed an agreement with South Korea's main international airport operator for use of land to build a casino resort in the city of Incheon, west of Seoul.
GKL, a state-run operator of foreigner-only casinos in South Korea, said in a regulatory filing it also had chosen an unnamed financial advisor to attract investment for its planned integrated resort on land it had agreed to use with Incheon International Airport.
A GKL spokesman identified the adviser as Korea Exchange Bank. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Says CEO Rodney Mcmullen's total compensation for 2016 was $13.2 million versus $11.7 million in 2015 - sec filing