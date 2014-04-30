BRIEF-Far East Horizon says units entered asset disposal agreements
* Unit and GF Securities Asset Management entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement
April 30 GKN Plc :
* GKN agrees to sell stake in Emitec
* Has agreed to sell its 50% shareholding in emissions reduction technology business Emitec Gesellschaft Für Emissionstechnologie mbH (Emitec) to continental for a cash consideration of EUR 46 million
* Completion of transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. GKN will use net proceeds to reduce group net indebtedness. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday: ** Sibanye Gold's shareholders approved the South African miner's $2.2 billion buyout of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining < SWC.N>, moving it a step closer to significantly boosting its platinum portfolio. ** Israel Chemicals has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for about $180 million, a leading Israeli financial news website reported