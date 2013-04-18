UPDATE 2-Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit - source
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds details)
LONDON, April 18 Car and plane parts maker GKN posted a 4 percent drop in first-quarter profit as its auto parts unit was hit by falling vehicle production in Europe, Japan and India.
GKN, which makes about 55 percent of profits from its Driveline autos business, on Thursday said pretax profit fell to 119 million pounds ($181.3 million) in the three months to the end of March after a 23 million pounds restructuring charge.
Its trading margin fell 0.7 percentage points to 7.4 percent.
First-quarter profits at its automotive business fell but its aerospace unit reported strong profit growth.
March 29 A federal judge on Wednesday granted a bid by Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc to undo a class action lawsuit by manager trainees in six states who say they were unlawfully denied overtime pay.
March 29 The southern Michigan headquarters of food producer Kellogg Co were evacuated and nearly two dozen people were transported to hospital for treatment due to a Freon leak on Wednesday, fire and company officials said.