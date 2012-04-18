* Group Q1 trading profit 142 mln stg vs 119 mln stg

* Revenue up 17 pct at 1.74 bln, helped by acquisitions

* Driveline unit profit up 28 percent

* Expects good 2012 despite macro-economic uncertainty

* Shares down 1.2 pct

By Rhys Jones

LONDON, April 18 British car and plane parts maker GKN Plc said first-quarter profit rose by a fifth, driven by strong growth at its automotive business on the back of robust luxury car sales.

The group's Driveline unit, which makes products such as driveshafts, chassis and axles, reported a 28 percent rise in profit in the first three months of 2012, GKN said on Wednesday.

The division accounts for around half of group sales and has been boosted by the contribution of Getrag Driveline Products, which it bought last year, and continued growth in luxury car sales.

Audi, BMW and Volkswagen, who are among GKN's biggest customers, expect demand for high-end vehicles, especially in China, to continue in 2012.

BMW expects the global market for premium cars to grow at more than 8 percent this year, roughly twice as fast as the overall car market.

Earlier this week Tata Motors said its global vehicle sales rose 26 percent in March from a year earlier, fueled by continued strong sales of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

"The first-quarter underlying sales growth in Driveline sales of 8 percent compares with a 4 percent increase in global light vehicle production," said analyst Sandy Morris at brokerage Jefferies, though he noted last year had been hit by production in Japan being impacted by the earthquake and tsunami.

STRONG CONTRIBUTION

Shares in GKN, which have risen 9 percent so far this year, were 1.2 percent down at 209.1 pence by 0810 GMT, valuing the business at around 3.2 billion pounds ($5.1 billion).

At the group level, GKN said first-quarter trading profit rose 19 percent to 142 million pounds on revenue 17 percent higher at 1.74 billion pounds, helped by the contribution of acquisitions made last year.

"Last year's acquisitions, Getrag Driveline Products and Stromag, have been successfully integrated and both made a strong contribution," said GKN Chief Executive Nigel Stein.

"Despite some macro-economic uncertainty, we expect 2012 to be a year of good progress for GKN based on our market leadership positions, advanced technology and extensive global footprint."

GKN said its aerospace unit, which makes airframes for Airbus and Boeing, delivered a 13 percent rise in profit, helped by the ramp-up of several civil aerospace programmes, which have offset falling military sales.

Analysts expect GKN to benefit now deliveries of Boeing's new 787, in which GKN is heavily involved, have started, while production of the Airbus A350 has also kicked off.

GKN said its land systems unit, which makes construction and agricultural equipment, also performed well, helped by last year's purchase of component maker Stromag.