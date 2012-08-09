LONDON Aug 10 British engineer GKN said
on Friday it would invest over 12 million pounds ($18.8 million)
to increase capacity at its
Birmingham and Telford facilities in central England to support
its role as a supplier to automotive brands.
"The UK is proving itself to be a strong automotive
performer with a high proportion of exports. The success of our
customers and their demand for GKN technology has meant we are
now investing to increase capacity," said GKN Chief Executive
Nigel Stein.
The group's GKN Driveline plant in Birmingham supports
UK-based automotive marques: Jaguar Land Rover, Toyota, Nissan,
Honda, Bentley and Lotus. In addition, the facility supplies
firms such as Renault, Fiat and Volvo.
Its GKN Land Systems plant in Telford is investing in new
manufacturing equipment for the production of components for the
new Range Rover Sport.
Last month, GKN said first-half profit rose by a third,
driven by strong growth at its automotive business on the back
of robust luxury car sales.
Shares in the firm closed on Thursday at 216 pence, valuing
the business at 3.5 billion pounds.