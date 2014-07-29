LONDON, July 29 British car and plane parts maker GKN posted a 6 percent rise in first-half profit on Tuesday and upped its dividend as it forecast more of the same in the second half.

GKN posted pretax profit of 296 million pounds ($502 million), in line with expectations, and said it would raised its interim dividend by 8 percent to 2.8 pence per share.

"We have continued to outperform our key markets and report good underlying financial results in spite of sterling's strength and some end market weakness - we expect these trends to be maintained in the second half," GKN's chief executive Nigel Stein said in a statement.

The pound has gained almost 2.5 percent against the dollar in the first six months of the year. ($1 = 0.5893 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)