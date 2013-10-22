LONDON Oct 22 Car and plane parts maker GKN posted a 34 percent rise in third quarter profit, boosted by a strong performance from its commercial aerospace and automotive units.

The British firm on Tuesday reported a pretax profit of 131 million pounds ($211.68 million) in the three months to the end of September on sales 16 percent higher at 1.86 billion pounds.

GKN, a major supplier to planemakers Airbus and Boeing, said its trading margin rose to 8.2 percent during the period, up from 7 percent in the same period a year ago.