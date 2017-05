LONDON Feb 28 British engineering group GKN reported a 12 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit on Tuesday, just beating market expectations, and said it would grow ahead of both its main aerospace and autos markets in 2017.

The company, which supplies components for Airbus and Boeing aircraft and car makers including Volkswagen, reported adjusted pretax profit of 678 million pounds ($842 million) on sales up 22 percent to 9.4 billion pounds, comfortably ahead of forecasts. ($1 = 0.8050 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)