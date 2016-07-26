* H1 pretax profit up 12 pct to 344 mln stg
* Plans to cut costs by 30 mln stg
* Shares rise 2 pct
By Sarah Young
LONDON, July 26 British engineer GKN is
sticking to a forecast for 2016 to show good growth, shrugging
off uncertainty caused by the Brexit vote, and will cut 30
million pounds ($39 million) of costs to help stay competitive,
it said on Tuesday.
Shares in the company, which supplies components for Airbus
and Boeing planes and carmakers including Volkswagen and Fiat
Chrysler, rose 2 percent to 295.8 pence in early trade,
overtaking for the first time the level they were trading at
prior to Britain's EU referendum result, announced on June 24.
For 2016, analysts on average expect GKN's underlying or
management basis pretax profit to rise 8 percent to 652 million
pounds, building on a 12 percent first-half increase to 344
million pounds.
GKN said its performance this year would be helped by the
acquisition of aeroparts supplier Fokker it made last year, and
from currency translation.
The firm sells most of its products in dollars and euros,
meaning it has benefitted from the weakening of sterling, which
since the Brexit vote is 12 percent lower against the dollar.
Looking further ahead, GKN said it would aim to cut costs by
30 million pounds from 2017, taking a 35 million charge in the
second half of this year to reduce headcount by about 300 people
out of its 57,000 workforce.
The cost saving programme will bring in more automated
inspection, robotic assembly and better use of data, said Chief
Executive Nigel Stein.
"We're doing it now because we want to keep our
competitiveness and step up the pace," Stein told reporters,
adding the plan had nothing to do with the Brexit vote.
GKN, which has about 10 percent of its workforce in Britain
and generates about 12 percent of its sales there, said it
expected little impact over the medium term from the uncertainty
caused by the vote.
"We're a very global business ... it's a big world out
there, we don't see it having any direct impact on GKN," Stein
said.
GKN also said it would lift its interim dividend per share
by 2 percent, which some analysts noted was below the 4 percent
level of the payout rise at the time of the full-year results
and last year's half-year outcome.
"Our sense is that GKN is in good shape, although the 2
percent dividend increase and plan to reduce 2017 fixed costs by
30 million pounds suggest it is not plain sailing," said
Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris.
($1 = 0.7629 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by James Davey and Mark
Potter)