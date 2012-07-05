LONDON, July 5 British engineering group GKN
has agreed to buy the aerospace division of the world's
number two truck maker Volvo to boost the capacity
and range of its engine component portfolio to meet booming
demand.
Confirming a Reuters report from Wednesday, GKN said it
would pay 633 million pounds ($986 million) for the aero engine
division, comprising 513 million pounds of equity value, an
anticipated pension settlement of 50 million pounds and working
capital refinancing of 70 million pounds.
The deal will be funded by new debt and a placing of 140
million pounds, representing around 5 percent of GKN's current
market capitalisation.
"This is a highly attractive acquisition for GKN creating a
market leader in aero engine components," GKN Chief Executive
Nigel Stein said.
"With excellent technology and strong life-of-programme
positions on most civil aero engines, Volvo Aero will
significantly enhance GKN Aerospace's engine components
business."
The purchase will give GKN a higher proportion of sales to
the civil aircraft industry at a time when many Western
governments are slashing defence spending to rein in budget
deficits.