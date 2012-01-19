Chaz Bono and girlfriend Jennifer Elia arrive at the 22nd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in Los Angeles, California April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

LOS ANGELES TV shows featuring transgender celebrity Chaz Bono, the movie "Beginners" and comedy "Modern Family" were among the nominees on Thursday for the 2012 GLAAD Media awards celebrating the portrayal of lesbian and gay people in popular culture.

Television musical comedy "Glee," the feature film "Albert Nobbs" starring Glenn Close as a woman passing as a man in 19th century Ireland, and singing contest "The Voice" were also among the 151 nominees recognized for fair and accurate depictions of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Bono, 42, the only child of singer Cher and her late husband Sonny Bono, became a media celebrity in 2011 when his female-to- male sex change was chronicled in the OWN TV documentary "Becoming Chaz".

"Dancing with the Stars" , which featured Bono as a contestant, and his TV interview with talk show host David Letterman also won nominations from the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

"Late Night with David Letterman" and an episode of "Conan", in which the comedian officiated at the gay wedding of his costume designer, were the first late-night talk shows to receive a GLAAD Media award nomination.

"This year's nominees enlighten and entertain, while spotlighting the diversity of our community," GLAAD acting president Mike Thompson said in a statement.

"Viewers know that LGBT characters and stories are simply natural extensions of, and glimpses into, their own experiences from across America," he added.

"Beginners", about an elderly father who comes out as gay after the death of his wife, has already brought a slew of supporting acting honors for Christopher Plummer, 82, boosting his chances for Oscar glory in February.

GLAAD also honors musicians, plays, newspapers, and Spanish language shows.

Lady Gaga, who has campaigned publicly against gay and lesbian discrimination, was nominated for her album "Born This Way", along with gay singers Ricky Martin and Beverly McClellan, a contestant on last year's "The Voice".

TV shows featuring LGBT youth, including "Glee", spinoff "The Glee Project", "Degrassi" and "Pretty Little Liars", also got nods from GLAAD.

GLAAD will hand out the awards at ceremonies in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco in the spring. The full list of nominees can be found at www.glaad.org/mediaawards.

