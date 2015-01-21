NEW YORK Jan 21 British singer Sam Smith,
historical thriller "The Imitation Game" and the hit TV series
"Transparent," "Game of Thrones" and "Orange is the New Black"
were among the nominees announced on Wednesday for 26th annual
GLAAD Awards.
The lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender advocacy
organization said the equality and visibility of how the LGBT
community is portrayed in the media has improved.
"It has been a good year for LGBT media representation,
particularly on television and for the transgender community,"
said Nick Adams, GLAAD's director of communications and special
projects.
GLAAD announced 144 nominees in 31 English and Spanish
language categories for the awards that will be presented at
ceremonies in Los Angeles on March 21 and New York on May 9.
Best picture Oscar nominee "The Imitation Game" will vie
with the gay marriage film "Love is Strange," the British
comedy-drama "Pride," "The Skeleton Twins" about reunited
siblings and the Melissa McCarthy comedy "Tammy" for the best
wide-release film award.
Smith is up against singer/songwriter Mary Lambert, folk
singer Mary Gauthier, rapper Angel Haze and punk rock band
Against Me! in the outstanding artist category.
To reflect the increasing diversity of LGBT storylines,
GLAAD expanded the comedy and drama series categories from five
to 10 nominees this year.
"Modern Family," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," MTV's "Faking It,"
"Glee" and HBO's "Looking" received nods in the comedy category
along with Netflix's "Orange is The New Black," cable channel
Pivot's "Please Like Me," "Sirens," Amazon's Golden Globe winner
"Transparent" and "Vicious"
Best drama series nominees include Showtime's "Shameless"
ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" and "How to Get Away with Murder," ABC
Family's "Pretty Little Liars" and "The Fosters" and HBO's "Game
of Thrones."
Showtime's "Masters of Sex," BBC's "Orphan Black," "Last
Tango in Halifax" and "Degrassi" from digital cable and
satellite television channel TeenNick will also be competing for
best drama.
HBO's "The Normal Heart" was the only nominee for TV movie
or mini-series.
In the documentary category "The Case Against 8," about the
landmark Supreme Case that overturned California's ban on same
sex marriage, was nominated along with "True Trans with Laura
Jan Grace," and "To Russia With Love," about the Sochi Olympic
Games and the Russian LGBT community.
"Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word," which follows the lives
of seven transgender youths and Showtime's "L Word Mississippi:
Hate the Sin," about gay women living in the southern United
States also got nods for outstanding documentary.
(Editing by Andrew Hay)