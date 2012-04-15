* Karakoram glacier mass stable
* Contributed less to sea level rise than previously thought
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, April 15 Some glaciers in the Himalayas
mountain range have gained a small amount of mass between 1999
and 2008, new research shows, bucking the global trend of
glacial decline.
The study published on Sunday in the Nature Geoscience
journal also said the Karakoram mountain range in the Himalayas
has contributed less to sea level rise than previously thought.
With global average temperature rising, glaciers, ice caps
and ice sheets melt and shed water, which contributes to the
increase of sea levels, threatening the populations of low-lying
nations and islands.
The research at France's University of Grenoble estimates
that the Karakoram glaciers have gained around 0.11 to 0.22
metres (0.36 feet to 0.72 feet) per year between 1999 and 2008.
"Our conclusion that Karakoram glaciers had a small mass
gain at the beginning of the 21st century indicates that those
central/eastern glaciers are not representative of the whole
(Himalayas)," the experts at the university said.
The study appears to confirm earlier research that had
suggested the Karakoram glaciers have not followed the global
trend of glacial decline over the past three decades. The
mountain range's remoteness had made it hard to confirm its
behaviour.
The Karakoram mountain range spans the borders between
India, China and Pakistan and is covered by 19,950 square
kilometres (7,702 square miles) of glaciers. It is home to the
second highest mountain in the world, K2.
"We suggest that the sea-level-rise contribution for this
region during the first decade of the 21st century should be
revised from +0.04 mm per year to -0.006 mm per year sea-level
equivalent," the study said.
MELTING ICE
The Himalayas hold the planet's largest body of ice outside
the polar caps and feed many of the world's great rivers,
including the Ganges and Brahmaputra, on which hundreds of
millions of people depend.
The world's glaciers, ice caps and ice sheets have shed
around 4,200 cubic kilometres (1,007 cubic miles) from 2003 to
2010, experts suggest, which is enough to raise sea levels by
12mm over that period.
Stephan Harrison, associate professor in quaternary science
at the UK's University of Exeter, said the new research had
showed there is "considerable variability" in the global climate
and in how glaciers respond to it.
The Karakoram glaciers are also unusual because they are
covered with thick layers of rock debris, which means their
patterns of melting and mass gain are driven by changes in that
debris as well as in the climate.
Much of their mass gain also comes from avalanches from the
high mountains surrounding them, Harrison said.
"Overall, the impact of melting glaciers such as these on
sea level rise is known to be negligible, but it does mean that
there is much more to be learnt about exactly how the world's
glaciers will respond to continued global warming," he added.
A separate study in February found that Himalayan glaciers
and ice caps as a whole were losing mass less quickly than once
feared, offering some respite to a region already feeling the
effects of global warming.
