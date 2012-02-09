By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 8 There are magazines,
television shows and books about food. So why not a social
network?
That's the thinking behind online lifestyle publisher Glam
Media's newest offering. On Thursday, the company launched
Foodie.com, a social network devoted entirely to the gastronomic
crowd.
The move represents an important expansion for Glam into the
ever-popular, advertising-friendly world of food-related media,
from restaurant reviews to recipes. In a change from its
traditional practice of creating websites that showcase articles
about fashion and health, Glam is betting that food lovers want
a specialized social network to indulge their palates.
Users of Foodie.com can create profiles for the service with
their existing Facebook or Twitter credentials. Once signed-on
to the social network, they can follow chefs and food writers,
share their own musings and dig through a recipe finder, among
other activities.
Glam has enlisted more than 100 food writers and bloggers,
as well as an advisory board of culinary experts including food
critic Patricia Wells and Iron Chef winner Geoffrey Zakarian, to
produce content for the service.
The launch of Foodie.com comes as Glam moves closer to an
initial public offering. The seven-year-old company met with
bankers late last year and is expected to file a prospectus for
an offering in the second quarter, sources have previously told
Reuters.
Facebook, the world's No.1 online social network, filed a
prospectus last week to raise $5 billion in what would be the
largest IPO in Silicon Valley history.
Glam Chief Executive Samir Arora said there was room for a
specialized social network about food to live alongside
Facebook. Most people will be active on three to four online
social networks, Arora told Reuters in an interview.
People who are passionate about food will make Foodie.com
one of their three or four standard social networks, he
predicted. Other people will visit when they need a recipe or
they're looking for a restaurant.
He noted that the demand from advertisers is especially
high. In the first quarter of 2011, Arora said that food
companies accounted for Glam's largest chunk of ad revenue -- a
period of time before Glam Media offered any significant content
about food.
"What that told us was that food brand advertisers really
wanted Glam to create a food channel. And they did it by voting
with their ad dollars," he said. Among the first advertisers
launching campaigns on Foodie.com are General Mills, Betty
Crocker and Dannon, Arora said.
The launch of Foodie.com is the first result of Glam's
September purchase of Ning, an also-ran social networking
service started by Netscape creator Marc Andreessen. Glam
acquired the company for $150 million, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Arora said he expected to create more specialized social
networking sites devoted to specific areas of interest this year
using the Ning technology.
And Glam will also take a step into the old media world: The
company plans to offer printed guidebooks about food, such as
compendiums of the top 100 restaurants for different regions or
types of food.
That will pit Glam against the popular Michelin guidebooks
and the Zagat family of guidebooks, which was recently acquired
by Google Inc.
Arora said the Glam books will be able to rank a broader
range of restaurants and types of food than the competition by
using expertise from food critics as well as social data gleaned
on the Foodie.com service.
"There's a place for Zagat and Michelin, but they are not
solving the real problem which is how do you fuse social
networking and journalism," said Arora.