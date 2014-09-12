BRIEF-FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES
* FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES FOR $35.1 MILLION
DUBLIN, Sept 12 Glanbia PLC : * Agreed to acquire the Isopure company for cash consideration of US$153
million * Isopure is a US based provider of premium branded sports nutrition products.
May 1 Union pension fund adviser CtW Investment Group on Monday urged Urban Outfitters Inc's investors to vote against two long-standing directors and said the board's "extreme insularity" contributed to the company's weak performance.