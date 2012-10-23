BRIEF-CDRL May revenue from sales via retail network down 3 pct yoy
* MAY REVENUE FROM SALES VIA RETAIL NETWORK 13.0 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 3% VERSUS YEAR AGO
DUBLIN Oct 23 Glanbia PLC : * Says has signed contracts with Glanbia Co op to enter into 40% (Glanbia) :
60% (society) joint venture * Says jv depends on approval by co-op shareholders on November 13
* MAY REVENUE FROM SALES VIA RETAIL NETWORK 13.0 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 3% VERSUS YEAR AGO
(Adds company news items, futures) June 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points higher at 7555.6 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.13 percent higher ahead of the cash market open. * LONDON ATTACKS: Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain must be tougher in stamping out Islamist extremism after attackers killed at least seven people by ramming a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing revellers in nearby b