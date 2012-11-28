DUBLIN Nov 28 Glanbia's largest
shareholder on Wednesday agreed to cut its holding in the Irish
food group to below 50 percent in the first of two votes that
would significantly increase the company's free float.
Glanbia Co-op Society Ltd approved the proposal to cut its
holding from 51.4 percent to 41.4 percent, with 82 percent
voting in favour. The deal requires the approval of at least 75
percent in a second vote on Dec. 12.
The deal would be worth 224 million euros ($290 million) for
the co-op, with 157 million euros to be distributed directly to
co-op members, Glanbia said in a statement.
The divestment plan follows the creation of a joint venture
between Glanbia and the co-op to invest in boosting dairy
processing capacity ahead of the abolition of European Union
milk quotas in 2015.
That deal handed direct control over Glanbia's Irish dairy
subsidiary to the co-op and cut the co-op's holding in Glanbia
to 51.4 percent from its current 54.4 percent.
The spin-off of the dairy subsidiary will allow Glanbia to
focus more on its high-margin U.S. cheese and international
nutritionals businesses.