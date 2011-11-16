* Sees year EPS up 20 percent, top end of previous 18-20 pct
range
* Boosted by 35 pct growth in U.S. cheese and global
nutritionals
* Margin contraction due high whey prices likely temporary
* Shares up 1.2 percent
(Adds share price, CEO sees margins recovering, revenue on
target)
DUBLIN, Nov 16 Irish food group Glanbia
said 2011 earnings per share should rise 20 percent, at
the top end of previous guidance, on strong growth in its U.S.
cheese and global nutritional businesses.
Glanbia, Europe's biggest supplier of mozzarella cheese for
pizzas, also said on Wednesday it was seeing a contraction in
margins in its key performance nutritionals business due to
increased prices for whey.
"There are some headwinds and global macroeconomic
uncertainty to contend with, but we are confident of a strong
full-year outcome," chief executive John Moloney said.
Glanbia shares were up 1.2 percent at 4.42 euros at 1115
GMT. The stock is up 25 percent this year, compared with a fall
of 7.7 percent in the broader Irish market. Ireland's
three main brokerages said the results were positive.
Ireland's export-focused food sector has outperformed the
broader stock market in recent months and is helping prop up an
Irish economy struggling to emerge from recession.
Glanbia's revenue growth, including joint ventures and
associates, grew 28 percent in the first 10 months and will be
"knocking on the door of 3 billion euros ($4 billion)" for the
year, Moloney told Reuters.
Net of joint ventures revenues will be close to a market
consensus of 2.54 billion euros, he said. Underlying volume
growth for the group was up 10 percent, driven primarily by
nutritionals and its ingredients business.
Income for U.S. cheese and global nutritionals was up 35
percent, aided by the acquisition of U.S. performance nutrition
business Bio-Engineered Supplements.
Glanbia suffered margin contraction in its performance
nutrition business due to higher prices for whey, which Moloney
said was likely to be temporary. "I think it will balance out
through the middle of next year," he said, citing increased
supply of whey and plans to increase prices to consumers.
Glanbia's Irish dairy business saw revenues climb 23
percent. The company said prices were easing as farmers reached
EU production quota limits. "Prices are softer. But softer is
the word. We do not see a collapse barring a collapse of the
global economy," Moloney said.
It reported flat revenue and contracting margins in its
consumer foods division due to weak Irish demand. It said it had
cut its Irish consumer cost base back to 2005 levels.
($1 = 0.739 euro)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg and
Dan Lalor)