* EPS growth to slow from 27 pct in 2011 to 5-7 pct in 2012

* Operating environment to be more challenging

DUBLIN Feb 29 Irish food group Glanbia said profit growth would slow sharply this year on global economic uncertainty and weaker dairy prices, after earnings per share surged 27 percent last year.

Europe's biggest supplier of mozzarella cheese for pizzas and a major producer of fitness nutritional products posted adjusted earnings per share of 48.2 euro cents on a constant currency basis.

That compared with a 42.8 cent forecast in a Reuters poll.

It said earnings growth would slow to 5-7 percent this year on falling dairy prices and weak global growth.

"We expect the operating environment in 2012 to be more challenging than in recent years," managing director John Moloney said on Wednesday.

"Current global economic uncertainty has the potential to impact global dairy markets and fragile consumer confidence."

Dairy prices, which have slipped by around one-fifth since last March, will soften further in the first half of 2012, relative to the second half of 2011 with the second half the year moderately weaker again, Glanbia said.

Glanbia's EBITA margin, a key measure of profitability, contracted 20 basis points to 6.8 percent due to the high cost of whey, a vital ingredient for its performance nutritional unit, which makes supplements for athletes and body builders.

It posted revenue of 2.73 billion euros up 26 percent on a year ago and ahead of an analyst forecast of 2.5 billion euros, boosted the by the integration of U.S. performance nutrition business Bio-Engineered Supplements.

Ongoing austerity in Ireland, Glanbia's home market, will offer little respite to consumers there, the company said.

Glanbia is considering options to expand its milk supply base following the abolition of EU milk quotas in 2015, with a decision expected in the second quarter of this year.

The company's share price has tracked a resurgent Irish stock market to gain 30 percent in the past six months.