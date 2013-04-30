DUBLIN, April 30 Irish foods group Glanbia will employ another 1,600 people in its ingrediants business over the next five years, aiding Ireland in its battle with recession and high unemployment.

Though it has stabilised in recent months, Ireland's jobless rate has been stuck above 14 percent since the country was forced into seeking an 85 billion euro ($111 billion) EU/IMF bailout in late 2010.

Glanbia Ingredients Ireland, which exports products like milk powder to West Africa, the Middle East and Asia, will add the jobs at a new facility in the south of the country from 2015 and will also require a further 450 construction workers.

"It is the largest single dairy investment in the history of the State and will contribute greatly to Ireland's export-led recovery," Prime Minister Enda Kenny said in a statement.

Glanbia's announcement comes as parts of the domestic economy continue to struggle. Ireland's largest DVD and game rental firm Xtra-vision saw its 152 stores placed in receivership on Monday, putting over 1,000 jobs at risk.