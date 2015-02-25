Feb 25 Glanbia Plc

* Reports 10.1% growth in adjusted earnings per share (constant currency)

* Total group revenues 3,522 million, up 6.9% on prior year (constant currency); group reported ebita 245.0 million eur

* Global performance nutrition EBITA up 26.0% in 2014 (constant currency); global ingredients EBITA broadly in line with prior year

* Sees growth in global ingredients in 2015 with an improvement in dairy market dynamics, solid underlying demand across key sectors

* Reiterates long term guidance beyond 2015 to 2018 for organic growth of 8% to 10% in adjusted earnings per share

* Sees 9-11 percent growth in adjusted earnings per share in 2015, constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)