DUBLIN Aug 29 Glanbia PLC :
* Agrees to sell 60 percent of dariy ingredients Ireland to
Glanbia Co-op via
joint venture
* Says co-op to pay approx 44.5 million EUR (subject to asset
price movements)
for 60 percent shareholding in jv
* Glanbia plc co-op says plans to cut Glanbia
shareholding to 41.4
percent from current 54.4 percent
* Proposal to be put to a vote by Glanbia Co op members
* Says upgrades FY EPS growth guidance to 8-10 percent in 2012
(previous 5-7
percent)
* H1 adjusted EPS up 1.3 percent y/y to 28 euro cents in H1
* Says H1 revenue up 1.6 percent y/y to 1.364 billion euros