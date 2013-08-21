BRIEF-Wanxiang Qianchao's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement
DUBLIN Aug 21 Glanbia PLC : * Maintains FY outlook of 8 percent to 10 percent growth in adjusted earnings
per share * 2013 H1 EPS up 11.3 percent to 30.7 cents (on constant currency basis) * Reports 13 percent H1 revenue growth (8 percent volume growth, 5 percent
price growth) * Dairy Ireland subsidiary sees EBITA fall y/y due to difficult H1 in consumer
products
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement
* Says it sees its Q1 net profit up 55-60 pct y/y from 405.5 million yuan ($58.79 million) a year ago