(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Una Galani

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Fosun is still a deal junkie. The Chinese conglomerate's drug unit is buying India's Gland Pharma for up to $1.3 billion. Shortages should boost prices of injectable drugs in the United States, a key market for the group backed by private equity firm KKR. Still, it is hard to reconcile Fosun's latest deal binge with its promise to cut debt.

The Chinese group picked up interests in everything from Club Med to Canada's Cirque du Soleil before Fosun boss Guo Guangchang abruptly disappeared at the end of last year to help Chinese authorities with an investigation. When he resurfaced, Guo said he would pull back on foreign acquisitions, at least in pricey-looking developed markets, and had a clear plan to reduce debt.

For a short while, Fosun seemed committed to overcoming its deal addiction. It walked away from private bank BHF Kleinwort Benson and Israeli insurer Phoenix Holdings. Credit rating agencies took comfort from the vows of financial discipline.

This brief period of restraint appears to be over, however. As well as snapping up the Indian drug maker, Fosun is also reportedly in talks to buy a Brazilian fund manager with about $3 billion of assets. Guo also says the group will look at opportunities in the United Kingdom and Europe after Britain's vote for Brexit.

It pushes the conglomerate back towards a potential deal overdose. True, insurer Ironshore, a recent acquisition, has just filed for a U.S. listing amid concerns about the Chinese group's leverage. But consolidated debt, including gains from disposals, at Fosun International was already almost 5 times EBITDA at the end of 2015, Moody's calculates. The ratings agency also says short-term debt accounts for around 43 percent of the total - leaving Fosun International with heavy refinancing needs.

To be fair, Fosun is buying a company that is probably in good shape after being under the eye of private equity for two years. And Fosun might even be able to generate significant synergies with its own pharmaceuticals business. But those points will probably be overshadowed by evidence that Fosun has relapsed into deal-making. Now that's a real comedown.

On Twitter twitter.com/ugalani

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical on July 28 agreed to buy up to 86 percent of India's Gland Pharma for up to $1.3 billion. Hyderabad-based Gland manufactures generic injectable drugs and mostly sells them in the United States. Fosun Pharma made a non-binding proposal to acquire Gland in May.

- Gland's founders have the right to require the buyer to acquire the remaining shares in the company for up to $180 million within one year. Fosun Pharma has the right to appoint seven out of nine of Gland's directors, and will keep Gland's existing chief executive.

- Fosun Pharma said its gearing ratio and financial expenses would increase following the deal.

- KKR acquired an undisclosed minority stake in Gland in 2014. The Economic Times, a local newspaper, reported that the private equity group had bought a near-38 percent stake for $191 million.

- Fosun Pharma is 48 percent owned by Shanghai Fosun High Technology Group. That in turn is wholly owned by Fosun International, the publicly traded holding company of the Fosun Group, China's biggest private conglomerate.

- Fosun Pharma's Hong Kong-listed shares rose 2.2 percent to HK$20.35 by 9:40 a.m. local time (0140 GMT) on July 29.

- HKEx filing: bit.ly/2afdjae

- Reuters: Fosun to buy KKR-backed Indian drugmaker for up to $1.3 bln

RELATED COLUMNS

No Guo

Online riches

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)